It’s The 2017 Summer Of Live, And We Have YOUR Foreigner/Cheap Trick/Jason Bonham Tickets!

WAVE 104.1 is your station for the concerts! It’s our favorite time of the year, the Summer Of Live! We love live music season, and there is a lot of it out there on the Strand and beyond! Our next road trip tickets are for Foreigner’s 40th anniversary tour with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience! Tickets are on sale now, click HERE to buy them! But, hey! It’s THE SUMMER OF LIVE! You know we’ve got a fistful of tickets to hand out, so listen all week for your chance to win! We’ll even let you choose which show you want to see, Raleigh OR Charlotte!

Nobody but NOBODY puts you in front of more live music in more places by more bands than your station for the concerts, WAVE 104.1!