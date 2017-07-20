Can you imagine life without the fun of playing sports?

Neither can the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues organization!

The Grand Strand Miracle Leagues organization is dedicated to providing those with Special Needs this life-changing opportunity. The League plays at the James C. Benton Miracle League Field located at 690 33rd Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Founded in Myrtle Beach in 2001, The Miracle League became the second all-access baseball league in the nation. Fueled by generous community support and a passionate Board, an ADA approved, adapted baseball field was constructed. The rubberized surface of the field is perfect for wheelchairs and walkers, making it the ideal place to start a league with the following rules:

Everyone Plays. Everyone Crosses Home Plate. Everyone Wins!

In 2011, the league expanded to include soccer. Founded on the same principles of inclusive play, kids of all ages are learning soccer skills and getting fit both on the Miracle League field and on the grass fields that border our facility.

2013 brought the addition of ALL STAR PARK, an all-access playground designed to optimize fitness, foster interaction between children of all ages and abilities and provide a whole lot of FUN!

As of 2015, We have partnered with The First Tee of the Grand Strand to introduce golf skills to our players. All ages and ability levels will enjoy this sport with our new SNAG equipment, designed especially for youth. Along with golf skills such as putting and driving, The First Tee has established Nine Core Values that represent some of the many inherently positive values connected with the game of golf.

Thank you for all the support from the following sponsors.