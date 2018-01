The Big Game at the Tuna Shak at the Wicked Tuna on February 4th, 2018. The fun starts at noon and runs until the game is over. Tommy and Korby from the T & A Morning Show will be onsite starting at noon. Tons of giveaways including a $1000.00 cash giveaway from Banton Media. Other sponsors included are Cruise Planners and Detricks Premier Car Wash.