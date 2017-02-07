The 5th Annual Striking Our Cancer Bowling Tournament

The 5th annual Striking Out Cancer Bowling Tournament is Benefit for Relay For Life. All donations go to the Relay For Life Foundation.

1st please will receive a trophy and All ages are welcome!

Location: Little River Bowling Lanes

Time: Saturday, February 25th, 2017 @ 1 PM

Price: $25 dollars per bowler (includes three games, rental shoes, and tie-dyed event tee shirt)

For more information and/or to Pre-register to bowl contact: Tonya @ 843-272-7600

Limited space available for bowling teams/First Come -First Serve. Event Tee Shirt sponsorship available. Call for Info.