April- Landscaping Safety

They say April showers bring May flowers, but when planting those flowers it is important to consider keeping your home safe from fire.

When landscaping around your home consider using non-combustible material like rock instead of pine straw or mulch. If it can catch fire don’t let it touch your house.

Dry grass can be fuel for wildfires so keep your lawns hydrated and maintained.

For more information visit firewise.org or call your local fire department.