Bikini-Clad Snorkeler Nearly Becomes Lunch For A Shark In Scary Video

Boyfriend flies drone above girlfriend snorkling…here is his account …..

So this happened yesterday! While filming my girlfriend with my drone a shark came close to tasting her. What I think happened was that the shark confused her fins for a fish, but then as soon as it realized it was a human it quickly backed off. The poor water visibility confused the shark. This is how most shark attacks happen in Florida specially this time of year when sharks like the black tip are migrating through the Florida coast following schools of fish. Sharks aren’t man eaters they’re just carnivores who make mistakes like we do. Helen and I will continue to explore our beautiful ocean.