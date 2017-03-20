Boathouse Summer Concert Series Lineup Announced!

The list is out! Still 5 shows TBA. WAVE 104.1 is proud to present The Landshark Summer Concert Series brought to you by the Law Office of Johnny McCoy, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson and your station for the concerts, WAVE 104.1! We’re thrilled to be back!

April 2nd WAVE 104.1 and Scott Mann’s Headshop present Papadosio with Circuit Trio

April 9th WAVE 104.1 and Scott Mann’s Headshop present Rusted Root

April 16th Atlas Genius

April 23rd Fortunate Youth

April 30th WAVE 104.1 and Scott Mann’s Headshop present Dangermuffin

May 7th Ballyhoo!

May 14th Puddle Of Mudd

May 21st TBA

May 28th Almost Kings

June 4th TBA

June 11th WAVE 104.1 and Scott Mann’s Headshop present BIG Something

June 18th TBA

June 25th Badfish

July 2nd The Clarks

July 9th TBA

July 16th TBA

July 23rd LFO

July 30th The Lacs

August 6th WAVE 104.1 and Scott Mann’s Headshop present The 13th Annual JERRYFEST

August 13th Atlas Road Crew

August 20th Tucker Beathard

August 27th Donovan Frenkenrieter

September 3rd The Movement