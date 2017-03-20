Boathouse Summer Concert Series Lineup Announced!

The list is out! Still 5 shows TBA. WAVE 104.1 is proud to present The Landshark Summer Concert Series brought to you by the Law Office of Johnny McCoy, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson and your station for the concerts, WAVE 104.1! We’re thrilled to be back!
April 2nd WAVE 104.1 and Scott Mann’s Headshop present Papadosio with Circuit Trio
April 9th WAVE 104.1 and Scott Mann’s Headshop present Rusted Root
April 16th Atlas Genius
April 23rd Fortunate Youth
April 30th WAVE 104.1 and Scott Mann’s Headshop present Dangermuffin
May 7th Ballyhoo!
May 14th Puddle Of Mudd
May 21st TBA
May 28th Almost Kings
June 4th TBA
June 11th WAVE 104.1 and Scott Mann’s Headshop present BIG Something
June 18th TBA
June 25th Badfish
July 2nd The Clarks
July 9th TBA
July 16th TBA
July 23rd LFO
July 30th The Lacs
August 6th WAVE 104.1 and Scott Mann’s Headshop present The 13th Annual JERRYFEST
August 13th Atlas Road Crew
August 20th Tucker Beathard
August 27th Donovan Frenkenrieter
September 3rd The Movement