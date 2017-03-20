Car Seat Event and Water Rescue Training

On Saturday, March 25th the Myrtle Beach Fire Department will be conducting a Child Seat Safety Checkpoint at the Target at 1150 Seaboard St in Myrtle Beach from 10 A.M. ­-1 P.M.. This is a free event and geared towards new and expecting parents, as well as grandparents and care givers who would like to make sure that they are using their car seats properly, or if they need a little help with installing the car seats all together. We will have certified Safe Kids Worldwide car seat technicians from different organizations on hand all throughout the event stationed out in the Target parking lot, and will be instructing parents on how to properly install child safety seats, the SC state laws on car seat usage, and general safety tips on how the can keep their children safe as they grow into new car seats. We would appreciate any and all help with advertising this event, as we are hoping to reach as many families as possible.

On Sunday, March 26th the Myrtle Beach Fire Department will be conducting water rescue training at the Pepper Geddings pool from 8-12 A.M.. During this training, the Water Rescue Team will be learning how to rescue victims from a submerged vehicle via a prop designed to simulate the cab of a car. This training is brand new training for the team and will add yet another element to what the team is capable of doing to keep the department safe. We invite any and all media to this training to cover our continued service to our community.