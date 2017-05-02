Col. Bruce Hampton, Patriarch of Southern Jam, Passes Away Onstage at 70th Birthday Show

He died the way we all wish we could. Surrounded by people who loved him, doing what he loved. Col. Bruce Hampton, who we last saw on the Grand Strand at the Pawleys Island Tavern April 1st, 2016, collapsed onstage at the Fox Theater in Atlanta Monday night in the final moments of “Turn On Your Lovelight”. The show, called Hampton 70: A Celebration Of Col. Bruce Hampton, had a stage full of familiar faces including Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule and The Allman Brothers, Jimmy Herring, John Bell and Duane Trucks of Widespread Panic, John Popper of Blues Traveler, Jon Fishman of Phish, Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell and more.

I had the honor of meeting Col. Bruce on 3 occasions. When I first moved to South Carolina 20 years ago, my wife and I went to a small club down the street from the radio station in Greenville. It was after I got off the air at midnight. There was a few customers and Col. Bruce was onstage with the Fiji Mariners. We had met Aquarium Rescue Unit in the same club a week before. It seemed as if it was meant to be. He signed a poster for my wife and I and was very kind.

The picture you see of him and I is from a 2104 South By Southeast Music Feast. It was my first artist suggestion as a board member and it was an incredible honor for me as a jamband fan to introduce him and his band The Madrid Express. Two years later, on April Fool’s Day 2016, He played the Pawleys Island Tavern. When I went to say hello and arrange another intro for him, he looked at me and said “You’re Scott. I remember you from the Train Depot. Good to see you again.” I will never forget that moment. Rest In Peace, Col. May we all go doing what we love with those we love.

Here is a link to a high quality recording of the PIT show:

https://archive.org/details/ColBruceHampton?and[]=pawleys%20island