Dog Freaks Unite! It’s POOCH-A-MANIA!
By Scott Mann
|
Oct 16, 2017 @ 1:49 PM

Pooch-A-Mania is an entire afternoon of interactive activities for pets. The astounding “Splash Dogs” will be on-site, along with an amazing agility dog course. We invite you and your pets to come out to Grand Park and listen to live music, eat, shop, and visit over 60+ vendors and sponsors. Who knows? You may even adopt a new furry friend!
Visit 96.1 WKZQ, Wave 104.1, Energy 92.1, Hot Talk 99.5 WRNN or G105.5’s Facebook pages and websites for more info…
For vendor info, call (843) 448-1041.

Pooch-A-Mania is brought to you by these fine sponsors:

 

