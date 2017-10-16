Dog Freaks Unite! It’s POOCH-A-MANIA!

Pooch-A-Mania is an entire afternoon of interactive activities for pets. The astounding “Splash Dogs” will be on-site, along with an amazing agility dog course. We invite you and your pets to come out to Grand Park and listen to live music, eat, shop, and visit over 60+ vendors and sponsors. Who knows? You may even adopt a new furry friend!

Visit 96.1 WKZQ, Wave 104.1, Energy 92.1, Hot Talk 99.5 WRNN or G105.5’s Facebook pages and websites for more info…

For vendor info, call (843) 448-1041.

Pooch-A-Mania is brought to you by these fine sponsors: