Earth Day Music Festival & 5k By Jennifer Brummett | Apr 19, 10:18 AM On Saturday, April 29th, 2017 The Earth Day Music Fest and 5k will be taking place at the Myrtle Beach Speedway The Diabetes 5k begins at 8 am. The Music Festival begins at 11 am till 5 pm.