The girl from “The Ring” pulls off a great stunt at a TV store!

The Ring is one our favorite horror flicks. Watch how these people react when she really crawls out of a TV like she does in the movie. She almost gets clocked by one guy!

Related Content

New Iron Maiden tour dates!!! ( 2 within driving d...
Green Peace hung this huge sign on a crane just be...
Catch today’s T&A Morning Show here com...
What Tommy Wants for Christmas!
Check out how a regular guy compares to pro athlet...
One small step for urinals. . .one giant leap for ...
  • Comments

    Comments