The Grateful Dead Movie, 40th Anniversary

On 4/20 at 7:30 PM, meet up with friends and fellow Dead Heads at the Cinemark of Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand Mall) for a Grateful gathering to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original Grateful Dead documentary, The Grateful Dead Movie.

Co-directed by Jerry Garcia and Leon Gast, this concert film features live performances from the October 1974 5-night run at San Francisco’s iconic Winterland held during the band’s so-called “retirement” prior to taking a two-year sabbatical. Performances include “U.S. Blues,” “One More Saturday Night,” “Casey Jones,” “Playing in the Band” and “Sugar Magnolia,” among other Dead classics.

Before the show, audiences will get exclusive access to a special mini-documentary featuring fans reminiscing about the most famous Grateful Dead show of all time, which took place 40 years ago, on May 8, 1977, at Barton Hall at Cornell University.

The show starts at 7:30pm and has a 2 1/2 hour run time. For tickets, you can purchase them on www.fathom.com or at the ticket booth of the Cinemark of Myrtle Beach at the Coastal Grand Mall.