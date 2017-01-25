Legendary Allman Brothers Drummer Butch Trucks Dies At 69

2017’s first Classic Rock loss is Allman Brothers drummer and co-founder Claude Hudson “Butch” Trucks. Butch passed away on Tuesday. The cause of death has not yet been determined. Listen for a tribute this afternoon at 4pm during Scott Mann’s work release program. A more extensive musical tribute can be heard Sunday night on Scott Mann’s Headshop staring at 9:30pm on WAVE 104.1. In Butch’s memory, enjoy this video recorded at the LOCKN’ Festival in 2014, the band’s final festival appearance.