MarshWalk Wonderland of Lights

On November 18, 2017, at 7pm, The Marshwalk will start the unwrapping of holiday cheer, taking this year’s holiday events to new heights of awe-inspiration. Ringing in the magical Christmas season, the MarshWalk will light-up in a brand new, never-before-seen array of lighting displays. Experience the multitude of twinkling lights in the tunnel-ways, guiding you through the MarshWalk as you feast your eyes on the breathtaking light extravaganza displays at each restaurant. We know down at the MarshWalk that the best way to spread Christmas Cheer, is singing loud for all to hear, we will be featuring holiday music synced with our light displays. This new enchanting holiday illumination is an event you don’t want to miss.