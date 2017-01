Every Saturday in January, join Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson, Carolina Boxer Rescue and Classic Rock WAVE 104.1 for SOUPER SATURDAYS! Stop by for a bowl of hot soup or chili, make a donation and enter to win a $200 MB Harley gift card!  Spoons up at 11am until the pots empty, with all proceeds going to help abandoned and abused animals!  For more information, click here!