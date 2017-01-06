Mother Nature Confused, Sends Us Actual Winter Weather!

Driving during winter weather on frozen roads ain’t easy if you don’t know how.

This weekend, mother nature is bringing us some weather that most of us are not used to. While the bread milk and bottles water disappears off store shelves and people get ready to hide in their homes for the weekend, some of us will inevitably have to go out. Here are some tips for driving on snowy roads. Best advice is to avoid it but if you must go out, this guy seems to have some good ideas about how to do it safely. Common sense is your best friend. Always remember that part of being properly prepared is knowing that there is good chance that some of the other people on the road probably aren’t. Again, the best bet is to just stay put and listen to WAVE 104.1! And by the way if you’re getting bread milk and water anyway, don’t forget the beer! Stay safe and have a great weekend!