Movies of Summer

“Batman v. Superman” and “Suicide Squad” may have gotten crap reviews, but that isn’t driving people away from the DC Comics movies. According to Fandango.com, “Wonder Woman” is the most anticipated movie of the summer.

They asked more than 10,000 people what summer movie they’re most looking forward to, and “Wonder Woman” came out on top. Here’s the Top 10, along with the movies’ release dates:

1. “Wonder Woman”, June 2