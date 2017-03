RYAN REYNOLDS bares his butt in a new teaser for “Deadpool 2”.

It’s long for a teaser . . . more than three and a half minutes. But it doesn’t contain any actual footage from the movie. It’s a little skit where Deadpool INTENDS to stop a crime, but he takes too long changing in a phone booth.

It even includes the old “Superman” movie music and a cameo by STAN LEE. And at the end, for no particular reason, a comedic summary of ERNEST HEMINGWAY’s “The Old Man and the Sea” scrolls by.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5ezsReZcxU