It’s The One That Started It All! Jerryfest 13 at the Boathouse This Sunday!

Every Summer the biggest weekly musical event is The Boathouse’s Landshark Summer Concert Series! Every Sunday afternoon for well over a decade, huge crowds flock to the “Best Backyard In Town” for free live music from national and regional acts from all over the musical map! But it all started on a Sunday afternoon 13 years ago with the first Jerryfest in celebration of Jerry Garcia’s birthday. August 1st would have been Jerry’s 75th birthday, and August 9th will be the 22nd anniversary of his passing. Deadheads refer to August 1st-9th as “The Days Between”, and it’s during this time (or really close) is when you find Grand Strand Deadheads and Deadheads from all over the Carolinas at the Boathouse! Join Scott Mann this Sunday as he hosts the 13th annual Jerryfest! He’ll broadcast live starting at 4pm!

Until Sunday, check out the video of headliner Tinsley Ellis’ Blues Is Dead! Tinsley is a legendary Atlanta Blues artist who has been a Deadhead since the early 70’s! Blues Is Dead focuses on the Grateful Dead’s Blues and R&B stuff! Cosmic Charlie returns to Jerryfest from Athens, GA with a traditional approach to the Dead’s music. The Possums from Wilmington keep Jerryfest going into the late night on The Boathouse inside stage bringing a backporch party feel to Jerry’s music. And it wouldn’t be Jerryfest without some acoustic Dead from Myrtle Beach’s own Billy Wright. Come join the MB family this Sunday! Jerryfest 13 is another official WAVE 104.1 Summer Of Live concert event!