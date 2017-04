A 49-year-old guy got into a shoving match with a pilot at Kansas City airport last Wednesday, and he’s facing charges for it. Apparently they’d just gotten off a flight where they sat next to each other . . . the pilot was a passenger, he wasn’t flying.

The other guy says it started on the plane, because the pilot was being rude and taking up too much space. Then they got into it when he tried to take a photo of his I.D.