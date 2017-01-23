Playlists for the January 22nd, 2017 Blues Hangover, Scott Mann’s Headshop and B R A I N W A V E S

THE BLUES HANGOVER

Jarekus Singleton-Crime Scene

Pat Travers Band-Boom Boom Out Go The Lights

Jeff Healey Band-I Think I Love You Too Much

Otis Rush-Feel So Bad

Buddy Guy-Born To Play Guitar

Charlie Musselwhite-Dig The Pain

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite-I’m In I’m Out I’m Gone

Lil’ Ed And The Blues Imperials-Black Diamond Love

Son House-Ginning In Your Face

Roomful Of Blues-Turn It On Turn It Up

Gary Moore-Still Got The Blues

Corey Dennison Band-She’s No Good

Cortez & The Killers-Blues Doctor

Neal Schon-Blues For Miles

Derek Trucks And Susan Tedeschi-Keep Your Lamp Trimmed and Burning

John Lee Hooker-Want Ad Blues

Tinsley Ellis- Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)

Isaiah B Brunt-Still Waiting

Robert Johnson-They’re Red Hot

Ana Popovic-Crying For Me

Muddy Waters-You Need Love

Keb’ Mo’-Prosperity Blues

BB King feat. Eric Clapton-The Thrill Is Gone

Howlin’ Wolf-Built For Comfort

Mike Zito (feat. Walter Trout)-Highway Mama

John Hammond Jr.-You Don’t Love Me

————————————————————————————————————

SCOTT MANN’S HEADSHOP

Weekly Dose Of The Dead: Grateful Dead-Truckin’>Wood Green Jam>Wharf Rat 9/9/74 Alexandria Palace London, ENG. (from the album “Dick’s Picks Volume 7”)

Weekly Phishing Trip: Phish-Carolina, Blaze On, The Moma Dance>Gumbo 12/30/16 Madison Square Garden New York City, NY.(from livephish.com)

The Travers Brothership-Sincerely Your Friend (from the album “A Way To Survive”) .

Classic Jam: Eric Clapton-Cocaine (from the album “Just One Night”).

Twiddle-Blunderbus 12/31/16 Palace Theater Albany, NY. (from livedownloads.com)

Keller Williams Kwatro-Ripped 6 Pack (From the album “Sync”).

Weekly Panic Attack: Widespread Panic-Disco>With A Little Help From My Friends, Hope In A Hopeless World 12/31/16 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN. (from livewidespreadpanic.com)

Cover Of The Week: Gov’t Mule-Kiss>Let’s Go Crazy 12/31/16 Beacon Theatre New York City, NY.(from livedownloads.com)

————————————————————————————————————

B R A I N W A V E S

Nektar-A Tab In The Ocean

Led Zeppelin-In My Time Of Dying