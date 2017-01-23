Playlists for the January 22nd, 2017 Blues Hangover, Scott Mann’s Headshop and B R A I N W A V E S

THE BLUES HANGOVER
Jarekus Singleton-Crime Scene
Pat Travers Band-Boom Boom Out Go The Lights
Jeff Healey Band-I Think I Love You Too Much
Otis Rush-Feel So Bad
Buddy Guy-Born To Play Guitar
Charlie Musselwhite-Dig The Pain
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite-I’m In I’m Out I’m Gone
Lil’ Ed And The Blues Imperials-Black Diamond Love
Son House-Ginning In Your Face
Roomful Of Blues-Turn It On Turn It Up
Gary Moore-Still Got The Blues
Corey Dennison Band-She’s No Good
Cortez & The Killers-Blues Doctor
Neal Schon-Blues For Miles
Derek Trucks And Susan Tedeschi-Keep Your Lamp Trimmed and Burning
John Lee Hooker-Want Ad Blues
Tinsley Ellis- Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
Isaiah B Brunt-Still Waiting
Robert Johnson-They’re Red Hot
Ana Popovic-Crying For Me
Muddy Waters-You Need Love
Keb’ Mo’-Prosperity Blues
BB King feat. Eric Clapton-The Thrill Is Gone
Howlin’ Wolf-Built For Comfort
Mike Zito (feat. Walter Trout)-Highway Mama
John Hammond Jr.-You Don’t Love Me
————————————————————————————————————
SCOTT MANN’S HEADSHOP
Weekly Dose Of The Dead: Grateful Dead-Truckin’>Wood Green Jam>Wharf Rat 9/9/74 Alexandria Palace London, ENG. (from the album “Dick’s Picks Volume 7”)
Weekly Phishing Trip: Phish-Carolina, Blaze On, The Moma Dance>Gumbo 12/30/16 Madison Square Garden New York City, NY.(from livephish.com)
The Travers Brothership-Sincerely Your Friend (from the album “A Way To Survive”) .
Classic Jam: Eric Clapton-Cocaine (from the album “Just One Night”).
Twiddle-Blunderbus 12/31/16 Palace Theater Albany, NY. (from livedownloads.com)
Keller Williams Kwatro-Ripped 6 Pack (From the album “Sync”).
Weekly Panic Attack: Widespread Panic-Disco>With A Little Help From My Friends, Hope In A Hopeless World 12/31/16 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN. (from livewidespreadpanic.com)
Cover Of The Week: Gov’t Mule-Kiss>Let’s Go Crazy 12/31/16 Beacon Theatre New York City, NY.(from livedownloads.com)
————————————————————————————————————
B R A I N W A V E S
Nektar-A Tab In The Ocean
Led Zeppelin-In My Time Of Dying
