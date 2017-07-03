A Presidential Message from George Washington | One Night Only: Alec Baldwin
By Korby Ray
|
Jul 3, 2017 @ 6:35 AM

The First President of the United States, George Washington, has a message for Alec Baldwin.

“One Night Only: Alec Baldwin” premieres Sunday, July 9th at 9/8c on Spike.

Related Content

FIND OUT WHAT YOUR VYNAL IS WORTH THURSDAY 3/30 @ ...
Worlds Fastest Bumper Car!!!!!
Selfish Double Parking Consequence
#WSOF33: Shawn Jordan vs. Ashley Gooch Full Fight
Dad And Son Cut Open Stretch Armstrong…to fi...
Seriously!?…
Comments