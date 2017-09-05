Reliable Real Information About IRMA

With Hurricane Irma gaining strength, reliable information is key for our area. For reasons most decent people can’t comprehend, some people are putting out false information on social media, even going so far as to warn of a “Category 6” storm, which does not even exist! Fortunately, reliable real information can be had from NOAA, The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, as well as our local TV meteorologists from WPDE, WBTW, and WMBF.

You can find a list of items you should have in your hurricane prep kit and other planning advice here.

Remember, common sense and a cool head go a long way. Be prepared and pay attention to the sources above and keep listening to WAVE 104.1 for local closings and announcements related to the storm.