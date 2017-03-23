Retired race horse bolts and unseats rider!!!

By Korby Ray
|
Mar 23, 6:48 AM

Shamrock is a retired race horse. On this day, he forgot he was retired, or that I’m not that experienced a rider and decided to take me for the ride of my life. Please excuse the bad language and girly screams at the end…

 

