Retired race horse bolts and unseats rider!!! By Korby Ray | Mar 23, 6:48 AM Shamrock is a retired race horse. On this day, he forgot he was retired, or that I'm not that experienced a rider and decided to take me for the ride of my life. Please excuse the bad language and girly screams at the end…