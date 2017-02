Surfrider Grand Strand/Wave 104.1 present the 2017 Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Contest

WAVE 104.1 AND SURFRIDER GRAND STRAND PRESENT THE RETURN OF THE SURFRIDER OYSTER ROAST AND BLOODY MARY CONTEST SUNDAY FEBRUARY 26TH AT ON THE ½ SHELL IN MURRELLS INLET! JOIN US FOR A FULL DAY OF MUSIC, FOOD, NEW SOUTH BEER AND MORE! THIS YEAR IT WILL BE EVEN BIGGER AND BETTER WITH FOOD TRUCKS, AND AN AFTERPARTY! IT ALL KICKS OFF AT 1PM WITH PLENTY OF OYSTERS AND SOME OF THE BEST BLOODY MARYS ON THE BEACH. PLUS, KILLER LIVE MUSIC FROM THE IZM, THE DUBTOWN COSMONAUTS, ORACLE BLUE, THE WINCHESTERS, SWEET SWEET AND MORE PLUS OCEAN’S ORANGE AND THROWING PEANUTZ AT MONKEYZ AT THE AFTERPARTY! THE 2017 SURFRIDER GRAND STRAND OYSTER ROAST AND BLOODY MARY CONTEST IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY NEW SOUTH BREWING, TITO’S VODKA, SURFWATER SCREENPRINTING, THE LOCAL SKATEBOARD COMPANY THE ISLANDER IN PAWLEYS ISLAND, AND THE GRAND STRAND’S CLASSIC ROCK WAVE 104.1!

For more information on Surfrider Grand Strand and what YOU can do to help keep our oceans, our waterways and our planet healthy visit Surfrider Grand Strand’s website HERE