Thank you to all our local Myrlte Beach police and first responders!

In the wake of what is taking place in Myrtle Beach, We need to stand up for and show support for our local law enforcement.
Thank you to our Highway Patrol, Sheriff Department, Local City Police, and First Responders!
According to Websters Online Dictionary, “to Stand in the Gap” means to expose one’s self for the protection of others; To make defense against an assailing danger.
The following sponsors want you to show your support and let them know that are are praying for their safety.
Elko Spas Billiards and Pools
4718 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
843-294-3556
———
The Breen Law Firm
1341 44th Avenue
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843-445-9915
———-
Eggs Up Grill/ Market Common
3630 Walton Drive Unit 64718 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843- 839-2200
———
Strand Storage
870 Frontage Road East
Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577
(843) 279 0026
———
The Johnson Insurance Group
1501 Main Street
Conway, SC 29526
843- 248-5703
———–
Ricky Horne Of Waterbridge Contractors Of The Carolinas
3123 Business 17 South
Murrells Inlet, SC, 29576
(843) 685-8355