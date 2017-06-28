Thank you to all our local Myrlte Beach police and first responders!

In the wake of what is taking place in Myrtle Beach, We need to stand up for and show support for our local law enforcement.

Thank you to our Highway Patrol, Sheriff Department, Local City Police, and First Responders!

According to Websters Online Dictionary, “to Stand in the Gap” means to expose one’s self for the protection of others; To make defense against an assailing danger.

The following sponsors want you to show your support and let them know that are are praying for their safety.

Elko Spas Billiards and Pools

4718 Hwy. 17 Bypass

Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

843-294-3556

———

The Breen Law Firm

1341 44th Avenue

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

843-445-9915

———-

Eggs Up Grill/ Market Common

3630 Walton Drive Unit 64718 Hwy. 17 Bypass

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

843- 839-2200

———

Strand Storage

870 Frontage Road East

Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577

(843) 279 0026

———

The Johnson Insurance Group

1501 Main Street

Conway, SC 29526

843- 248-5703

———–

Ricky Horne Of Waterbridge Contractors Of The Carolinas

3123 Business 17 South

Murrells Inlet, SC, 29576

(843) 685-8355