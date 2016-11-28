Toys for Tots – Toy Drives and Collections

The following events are Toy drives and collections for Toys for Tots come out and support this fantastic charity.



Friday Dec 2nd Krispy Kreme Day Toy Drive and Collection – Bring a Toy or make a $5.00 Donation and get a FREE Dozen Glaze Doughnuts. All Horry County Locations.

Dec 3rd Highlands Community Golf Cart Parade and Toy Drive – (11am-1pm) Gordon Biersch in Market Common. Come see the Parade from the community ending at Gordon Biersch. Santa and Mrs Claus will be there for Great food and Fun.

Dec 3rd Lowes Food Community Table Toy Drive – Hwy 707 Location Murrells Inlet (3-6 pm) Pictures with Santa for the Kids.

Dec 10th Surfside Beach Parade – Bring a Toy For The Toys For Tots Float as We pass by on the Parade Route. 2:00pm Start Time.

Dec 11th Damon’s Grill Beach BBQ Toys For Tots Toys Drive and Community Fun Day – (11am-3pm) Damon’s Oceanfront Location Myrtle Beach. Bring a Toy, Photos with Santa, Make an ornament for the Christmas tree, many vendors and Lots of great food. Great Fun for the Whole Family.

Dec 13th Ruby Tuesdays NMB Location Toy Drive. – Bring A Toy and Kids Eat Free.

Dec 17th Lowes Food Community Table Event Toy Drive – (11am-3pm) Photos with Santa.