When Peter Parker swings back into theaters for Spider-Man: Homecoming, he’ll be pursued by a metal-winged Michael Keaton. The acclaimed actor plays antagonist Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture, in the first joint production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios

Vulture will do battle with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man when Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7th.