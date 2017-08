Wave 104.1 Presents The Solar Eclipse Featuring Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side Of The Moon” August 21st!

WAVE 104.1 AND MOTHER NATURE PRESENT A SUMMER OF LIVE NATURAL EVENT! IT’S THE SOLAR ECLIPSE LIVE IN THE SKY MONDAY AUGUST 21ST! LISTEN MONDAY AUGUST 21ST STARTING JUST AFTER 2PM AS WE BRING YOU PINK FLOYD’S LEGENDARY ALBUM DARK SIDE OF THE MOON IN IT’S ENTIRETY AS THE GRAND STRAND GOES DARK! THERE IS NO COVER CHARGE AND THIS IS AN ALL AGES SHOW! IT’S THE SOLAR ECLIPSE FEATURING PINK FLOYD’S DARK SIDE OF THE MOON MONDAY AUGUST 21ST FROM MOTHER NATURE AND THE GRAND STRAND’S CLASSIC ROCK WAVE 104.1!