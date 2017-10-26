Wave 104.1 and Scott Mann’s Headshop present BIG Something at HOB 11/11

One of the best bands to come out of North Carolina in years, BIG Something has played the Grand Strand for BIG crowds, and now they return to headline House of Blues for the first time! They’ve been touring almost non stop, including last winter’s Jam Cruise, the 2016 WANEE Festival, this year’s Hulaween festival Halloween weekend, and their annual BIG WHAT? festival. Don’t miss one of the best live bands you’ll ever see with special guests The Midatlantic and Myrtle Beach’s own Circuit Trio! Get tickets now here. Listen for your chance to WAVE 104.1 to win tickets AND admission to the band’s exclusive pre show soundcheck!

Check out the above video for a taste of what’s in store. The video of the song “The Flood” was shot at the Mountain Music Festival in West Virginia, and features a sit in from Jake Cinninger of Umphrey’s McGee!

Don’t Miss BIG Something The Midatlantic and Circuit Trio at House Of Blues November 11th, a WAVE 104.1/Scott Mann’s Headshop 25th anniversary concert event! Presented in Wilmington by our friends at 98.3 The Penguin.