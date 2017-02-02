Wave 104.1 has your tickets for Bon Jovi’s ONLY Carolina Show in Greenville!

Your station for the concerts has done it again!  We’ve scored a pile of tickets for Bon Jovi’s “This House Is Not For Sale” Tour opener at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.  The band’s ONLY Carolina show on the tour is Wednesday February 8th!  But tickets now at Ticketmaster!  Listen to WAVE 104.1 for your chance to win tickets!  We’re dedicated to sending you to more shows in more places by more bands than ever before!  Nobody gives you access to more live music than Classic Rock WAVE 104.1!

