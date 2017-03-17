The WAVE Cash Stash returns March 20th!

By Scott Mann
|
Mar 17, 11:27 AM

Wave 104.1 and Carolina Cool want to give you the chance to raid the WAVE CASH STASH for $1000!  And we’re going to give you 5 chances a day to do it!

Listen weekday mornings at 7 and 9 with the T & A Morning Show, at 1 pm with Prez and at 3 and 5 pm with Scott Mann for the CASH STASH KEYWORD!  When you hear it text that keyword to 7-7-0-0-0 for your chance to win a grand!

It’s the return of the WAVE CASH STASH from Carolina Cool and the Grand Strand’s Classic Rock…WAVE 104.1!

For complete contest rules, click HERE.

 

