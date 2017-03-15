#WSOF33: Shawn Jordan vs. Ashley Gooch Full Fight

By Korby Ray
|
Mar 15, 6:54 AM

Kicking off the main card at WSOF33 from Kansas City will be a heavyweight showdown between two World Series of Fighting newcomers and knockout artists –

Related Content

Check Out Odell Beckham Jr.’s Catch!!!!
Netflix hidden content access codes!
Watch this hilarious Bad Lip Reading of the Inaugu...
Pool Trick Shots 2 | Dude Perfect
The girl from “The Ring” pulls off a g...
How close do sharks come to surfers? THIS close.
Comments