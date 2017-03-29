Champion Autism Network (CAN) will be hosting the YesYouCAN Film Festival, where all films are by or about someone with autism,on Friday, April 7th and Saturday, April 8th. the CAN Film Festival will take place at the Grand 14 theater in Market common, Myrtle Beach.

Being one of the only a few in the world, the CAN Film Festival has received film submissions from Singapore, England, and the United States. This fund-raising and educational event will provide the public with a compelling and engaging way to learn more about autism. In addition to the two feature-length and five short films, creators, actors and film subjects will be introducing the films, answering questions and signing books.

In addition to the films and speakers, a meet-and-greet luncheon will be held on Saturday, April 8th following the Sensory Friendly showing of the Smurfs and the feature-length film The Family Next Door. CAN families and film festival ticket holders will have the opportunity to mingle and have lunch provided by Beach monkeys Catering.

